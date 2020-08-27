NBC Unveils Their Fall Lineup

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

NBC is celebrating a November to remember as America’s most-loved dramas make their highly anticipated season debuts the week of Nov. 9-13, including a two-hour premiere of “This Is Us” (Nov. 10) and all three “Chicago” series (Nov. 11).

In addition, “Law & Order: SVU” (Nov. 12) will return for its record-extending 22nd season that same week, along with the eighth season of “The Blacklist” (Nov. 13), starring James Spader and Megan Boone.

Executive producer Martin Gero (“Blindspot”) will debut his new scripted comedy “Connecting …” on Thursday, Oct. 1. The series is about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.

“Superstore,” where Cloud 9’s unique family of employees work together and share nearly everything about their personal lives as well, returns for its sixth season on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice,” with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, as well as host Carson Daly, will be back in its swiveling red chairs on Monday, Oct. 19 and return for the second night of its season debut on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Host Jane Lynch will kick off the first episode of the worldwide global phenom “Weakest Link” when the show debuts Monday, Sept. 28. The new version will deliver the fast-paced and quick-witted pillars of the original British format distributed by BBC Studios with a few modern twists. The hybrid game show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the “Weakest Link” remaining.

“Ellen’s Game of Games,” one of the most fun shows on all of television, returns Tuesday, Oct. 6 for a two-hour premiere from 8-10 p.m. before shifting the following week on Oct. 13 to its normal 9-10 p.m. timeslot. A bonafide hit, “Ellen’s Game of Games” reached more than 47 million viewers through the September through May 2019-20 season.

Primetime’s #1 program, “NBC Sunday Night Football,” will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 10 when the Houston Texans visit the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Three days later on Sunday, Sept. 13 the action continues when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Rams to mark the grand opening of SoFi Stadium.

“Dateline NBC,” the network’s signature newsmagazine and its longest-running primetime program, will return for a new season on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. before moving to a two-hour telecast beginning at 9 p.m. later in the fall.

Previous airdates for NBC series already announced include hit Canadian import drama “Transplant” (Sept. 1) and the return of celebrated athletic competition series “American Ninja Warrior” (Sept. 7).

Returning series set to debut after Jan. 1 include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Good Girls,” “Making It,” “Manifest,” “New Amsterdam” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

New series set to launch in 2021 include “Kenan,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Mr. Mayor,” “That’s My Jam,” “Small Fortune,” “True Story,” “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Young Rock.”

The premiere dates and times for the remainder of 2020 are below. All shows, with the exception of “NBC Sunday Night Football” and “The Voice,” will be available on Peacock after its broadcast air date.

SEPTEMBER
“Transplant” (Tuesday, 9/1, 10-11 p.m.)
“American Ninja Warrior” (Monday, 9/7, 8-10 p.m.)
“NBC Sunday Night Football” (Thursday, 9/10 and Sunday, 9/13, 8:20 p.m. ET)
“Weakest Link” (Monday, 9/28, 10-11 p.m.)
“Dateline NBC” (Friday, 9/25, 10-11 p.m.)

OCTOBER
“Connecting …” (Thursday, 10/1, 8:30-9 p.m.)
“Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 10/6, 8-10 p.m., then shifting to 9-10 p.m. on 10/13)
“The Voice” (Monday, 10/19, 8-10 p.m., Tuesday, 10/20, 8-10 p.m. then switches to 8-9 p.m. on 10/27)
“Superstore” (Thursday, 10/22, 8-8:30 p.m.)

NOVEMBER
“This Is Us” (Tuesday, 11/10, 9-11 p.m.; returns to 9-10 p.m. on 11/17)
“Chicago Med” (Wednesday, 11/11, 8-9 p.m.)
“Chicago Fire” (Wednesday, 11/11, 9-10 p.m.)
“Chicago P.D.” (Wednesday, 11/11, 10-11 p.m.)
“Law & Order: SVU” (Thursday, 11/12, 9-10 p.m.)
“The Blacklist” (Friday, 11/13, 8-9 p.m.)

Related articles

ABC Announces Unscripted Shows Returning This Fall

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ending the 2019-2020 season as the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 and ranking as the summer’s No. 1 network for the second...
Read more

These Days, Chevy Chase Wishes ‘Saturday Night’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
This fall, Saturday Night Live will celebrate its 45th anniversary. At the time, its comedy was not only groundbreaking, but controversial. And the group...
Read more

Kiefer Sutherland Loves Action’s Adrenaline Rush (And...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Since the turn of the century, Kiefer Sutherland hasn't laughed much on TV. Or smiled, for that matter. On 24, Designated Survivor, and now...
Read more

With ‘Growing Belushi,’ Jim Belushi Puts On...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Unfortunately, the words "drugs" and Belushi have taken on a negative connotation over the years, thanks to John Belushi's tragic overdose death in 1932....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

NBC Unveils Their Fall Lineup

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NBC is celebrating a November to remember as America’s most-loved dramas make their highly anticipated season debuts the week of Nov. 9-13, including a...
Read more

ABC Announces Unscripted Shows Returning This Fall

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ending the 2019-2020 season as the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 and ranking as the summer’s No. 1 network for the second...
Read more

Hugh Jackman’s Early ‘X-Men’ Encounters: Quality, Not Quantity

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Hugh Jackman has gone on to become a big star in Hollywood, he wasn't very well known outside his native Australia when he...
Read more

These Days, Chevy Chase Wishes ‘Saturday Night’ Could Have Lasted Longer

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
This fall, Saturday Night Live will celebrate its 45th anniversary. At the time, its comedy was not only groundbreaking, but controversial. And the group...
Read more

Kiefer Sutherland Loves Action’s Adrenaline Rush (And Relevance)

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Since the turn of the century, Kiefer Sutherland hasn't laughed much on TV. Or smiled, for that matter. On 24, Designated Survivor, and now...
Read more

New Trailers

Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which...
Read more

David Byrne’s Broadway Musical ‘American Utopia’ Coming To HBO

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA will debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT). The special event, directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film...
Read more

‘The Batman’ Director Thinks The Film’s Feel Might Be A Little ‘Two’ Familiar

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Batman: Year Two was a well-received story arc for the Batman comic book franchise in the late 1980s. And it will apparently factor heavily...
Read more

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020. Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak