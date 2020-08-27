Kiefer Sutherland Loves Action’s Adrenaline Rush (And Relevance)

Since the turn of the century, Kiefer Sutherland hasn’t laughed much on TV. Or smiled, for that matter. On 24, Designated Survivor, and now on The Fugitive, Sutherland’s characters have had many more bad days than good ones. (Even Touch, which started out with a feel-good premise, had morphed into an action show by the time it reached its second and final season.) So why does Sutherland keep playing these types of characters? He told us why he’s a bit of an action addict as an actor, especially when the roles and shows reflect the real world.