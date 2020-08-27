Hugh Jackman’s Early ‘X-Men’ Encounters: Quality, Not Quantity

While Hugh Jackman has gone on to become a big star in Hollywood, he wasn’t very well known outside his native Australia when he signed on to play the Wolverine character in the first X-Men movie. And while there’s rarely a time when he goes unrecognized in public today, that wasn’t the case early on in his X-Men run. In fact, before the first sequel was released, Jackman told us there were very few instances when he was stopped by any X-Men fans, which made those few encounters even more memorable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)