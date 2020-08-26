With ‘Growing Belushi,’ Jim Belushi Puts On His Farmer Hat

Unfortunately, the words “drugs” and Belushi have taken on a negative connotation over the years, thanks to John Belushi’s tragic overdose death in 1932. But his brother, Jim Belushi, is trying to change that. Now that marijuana has been legalized in several states, Jim Belushi has taken on a new role in his reality show — he’s cultivating weed on the show Growing Belushi. And he’s 100% serious about it. While other stars may be simply lending their names to the cause, he says he’s there in the trenches trying to grow a good product.
Growing Belushi airs Wednesday nights on Discovery.