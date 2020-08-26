‘Made In Italy’ Was A Healing Experience for Michéal Richardson and Liam Neeson

Michéal Richarson and his father, Liam Neeson, have been through a lot as father and son, especially when it came to grieving the loss of Richarson’s mother, Natasha Richardson. It’s the kind of pain that stays with a family forever, and when Richardson and his father worked together on a new movie, Made in Italy, he said it brought all kinds of emotions to the surface, making it into a project that was about so much more than just what we’re seeing on the screen.
Made in Italy is available now for streaming rental on most digital platforms.