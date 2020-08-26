‘Bring It On’ Brought Kirsten Dunst All Kinds Of Challenges

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The world was a different place in the year 2000. No American Idol. No So You Think You Can Dance. The idea of performers battling it out didn’t have a place on the small screen yet, so it happened on the big screen with the Bring It On films. The original film is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week; at the time the film was released, star Kirsten Dunst talked to us about how difficult the movie was to make, simply because she had to learn so many moves! (Click on the media bar below to hear Kirsten Dunst)

Bring It On is available for streaming rental and purchase on most digital platforms.

Related articles

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Power Is Just Part Of...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Because its storyline involves people who get superpowers from taking a pill, many have described Project Power as a superhero movie. And while that's...
Read more

‘Made In Italy’ Was A Healing Experience...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Michéal Richarson and his father, Liam Neeson, have been through a lot as father and son, especially when it came to grieving the loss...
Read more

With ‘Unhinged,’ Russell Crowe Tests The Post-COVID...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Many movie theaters have been closed down since the COVID-19 pandemic hit America hard in March. In some parts of the country, they still...
Read more

How Reba McEntire’s Career Path Led Her...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Some people might have been a little surprised when Reba McEntire got her own TV sitcom, Reba, in 2001. Though she'd ventured into acting...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Power Is Just Part Of ‘Project Power’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Because its storyline involves people who get superpowers from taking a pill, many have described Project Power as a superhero movie. And while that's...
Read more

‘Made In Italy’ Was A Healing Experience for Michéal Richardson and Liam Neeson

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Michéal Richarson and his father, Liam Neeson, have been through a lot as father and son, especially when it came to grieving the loss...
Read more

‘Bring It On’ Brought Kirsten Dunst All Kinds Of Challenges

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The world was a different place in the year 2000. No American Idol. No So You Think You Can Dance. The idea of performers...
Read more

With ‘Growing Belushi,’ Jim Belushi Puts On His Farmer Hat

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Unfortunately, the words "drugs" and Belushi have taken on a negative connotation over the years, thanks to John Belushi's tragic overdose death in 1932....
Read more

CBS All Access Will ‘Stand’ And Deliver This December

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced its highly anticipated limited event series THE STAND will premiere...
Read more

New Trailers

Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which...
Read more

David Byrne’s Broadway Musical ‘American Utopia’ Coming To HBO

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA will debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT). The special event, directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film...
Read more

‘The Batman’ Director Thinks The Film’s Feel Might Be A Little ‘Two’ Familiar

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Batman: Year Two was a well-received story arc for the Batman comic book franchise in the late 1980s. And it will apparently factor heavily...
Read more

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020. Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak