‘Bring It On’ Brought Kirsten Dunst All Kinds Of Challenges

The world was a different place in the year 2000. No American Idol. No So You Think You Can Dance. The idea of performers battling it out didn’t have a place on the small screen yet, so it happened on the big screen with the Bring It On films. The original film is celebrating its 20th anniversary this week; at the time the film was released, star Kirsten Dunst talked to us about how difficult the movie was to make, simply because she had to learn so many moves! (Click on the media bar below to hear Kirsten Dunst)