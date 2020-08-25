With ‘Unhinged,’ Russell Crowe Tests The Post-COVID Movie Market

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Many movie theaters have been closed down since the COVID-19 pandemic hit America hard in March. In some parts of the country, they still haven’t opened. But in some parts of the country, they’ve reopened. (And we’ve even seen the old-fashioned drive-in theater gain new life in some markets!) Theaters that have already reopened have faced one major problem — no new movies being released into theaters. Many relied on showing old favorites on the big screen again to lure viewers into theaters again. But finally, we’ve got the first new American theatrical release since March: Russell Crowe’s Unhinged. While the film has opened to good reviews, there’s still a pretty big question mark — are audiences ready to go back into the theater for new movies? With Unhinged skipping the digital streaming/VOD model that other new releases have utilized this summer, it’s a pretty big test and a pretty big risk, but Crowe said it was one that he and his studio were willing to take.

Unhinged is currently playing in some of the theaters that have reopened across the country.

