CBS All Access Will ‘Stand’ And Deliver This December

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced its highly anticipated limited event series THE STAND will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 17. The nine-episode series will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

THE STAND is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), the Dark Man.

Based on King’s best-selling novel of the same name, CBS All Access’ THE STAND will close with a new coda written by the famed author himself.

“During the two years we spent making THE STAND, we all felt the responsibility of adapting what may be the most beloved work of one of the world’s most beloved storytellers, but none of us could have imagined that Stephen King’s 40-year-old masterpiece about a global pandemic would come to be so eerily relevant,” said Benjamin Cavell, showrunner and executive producer. “We’re honored to tell this sprawling, epic story, including a new coda that Stephen King has wanted to add for decades. We’re so proud of this show and its attempt to find meaning and hope in the most uncertain of times. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

In addition to Goldberg and Skarsgård, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including James Marsden as Stu Redman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

Related articles

To Raise Voter Awareness, HBO Is Going...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in our nation’s history, HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced today that for the first time in...
Read more

Bear Grylls: Adventure Is Everywhere!

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bear Grylls has gone on hundreds of death-defying adventures all around the world, so he knows a thing or two about thrill-seeking. Grylls, whose...
Read more

‘AGT’s’ Studio Return Shows Howie Mandel The...

NEWS OF THE DAY Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, nearly every show on TV was affected in some way. Some shut down production completely. News...
Read more

Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts +...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

CBS All Access Will ‘Stand’ And Deliver This December

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced its highly anticipated limited event series THE STAND will premiere...
Read more

To Raise Voter Awareness, HBO Is Going To ‘Wing’ It This October

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ahead of one of the most pivotal elections in our nation’s history, HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin announced today that for the first time in...
Read more

With ‘Unhinged,’ Russell Crowe Tests The Post-COVID Movie Market

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Many movie theaters have been closed down since the COVID-19 pandemic hit America hard in March. In some parts of the country, they still...
Read more

Adam Levine Remembers When Maroon 5 Was Still A Little Green

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the 18 years since their debut album, Songs About Jane, was released, Maroon 5 has become one of the world's biggest bands, selling...
Read more

Bear Grylls: Adventure Is Everywhere!

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bear Grylls has gone on hundreds of death-defying adventures all around the world, so he knows a thing or two about thrill-seeking. Grylls, whose...
Read more

New Trailers

Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which...
Read more

David Byrne’s Broadway Musical ‘American Utopia’ Coming To HBO

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA will debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT). The special event, directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film...
Read more

‘The Batman’ Director Thinks The Film’s Feel Might Be A Little ‘Two’ Familiar

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Batman: Year Two was a well-received story arc for the Batman comic book franchise in the late 1980s. And it will apparently factor heavily...
Read more

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020. Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak