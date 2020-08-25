‘AGT’s’ Studio Return Shows Howie Mandel The Spirit Of The Show

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, nearly every show on TV was affected in some way. Some shut down production completely. News and talk hosts began hosting socially distanced versions from their homes. And reality shows — especially competitions with live shows — had to rethink the way they operated if they wanted to continue their seasons. For America’s Got Talent, that meant the Herculean task of getting the judges and host Terry Crews synchronized from their homes, while contestants performed from their homes or other safe venues all across the country. Getting it done was an impressive feat, but now that AGT has reached its final shows — and some restrictions have been softened in certain areas — they’ve gone back to their usual in-studio format. Howie Mandel (who, as everyone knows, is a HUGE germaphobe) says it was tough, but seeing how many performers are willing to take the risks inspired him to get with the program, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Howie Mandel)