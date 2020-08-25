Adam Levine Remembers When Maroon 5 Was Still A Little Green

In the 18 years since their debut album, Songs About Jane, was released, Maroon 5 has become one of the world’s biggest bands, selling more than 120 million records. Thanks to both his work with the band and on The Voice, Adam Levine has become one of music’s most recognizable personalities. With its seventh album coming soon, the band’s released a new single, Nobody’s Love, which is currently climbing the charts. If it makes it into the Top 10, it will be the band’s 16th song to do that. To have already placed 15 songs in the Top 10 (and four at No. 1) is quite an achievement, something that young Levine would have considered nearly impossible, especially since an earlier version of the band, Kara’s Flowers, failed to chart at all. When Levine thinks back to those early days, he’s glad he got started in the days before televised talent shows were all the rage. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Levine)