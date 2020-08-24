Peacock Sets Premiere Date For ‘Noughts + Crosses’

NOUGHTS + CROSSES — Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Jack Rowan as Callum McGregor, Charlie Chambers as Danny Hickson — (Photo by: Ilze Kitchoff/Mammoth Screen/Peacock)

Adapted from the first book in celebrated British author Malorie Blackman’s award-winning breakthrough YA series, NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which history happened in racial reverse. In this world, Africa – or “Aprica” – invaded Europe centuries ago, enslaving its people. In present-day London, “Albion,” slavery is an institution of the past, but Jim Crow-esque segregation laws maintain the power dynamic: a ruling class of Black “Crosses” control the country’s politics, wealth and culture over an oppressed, impoverished underclass of white “Noughts” who are at the brink of revolt. Against this backdrop, a forbidden love story unfolds

NOUGHTS + CROSSES premieres  September 4 on Peacock.

