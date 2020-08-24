How Reba McEntire’s Career Path Led Her To ‘Reba’

Some people might have been a little surprised when Reba McEntire got her own TV sitcom, Reba, in 2001. Though she’d ventured into acting quite a few times in the 1990s, from her big-screen debut in Tremors to a series of TV movies — nobody expected her to put her successful music career on pause due to the type of time commitment needed to star in her own series. For her part, though, McEntire believes her fans should have been ready for anything. After all, she says, she built a career off of defying expectations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reba McEntire)