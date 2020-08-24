‘Fugitive,’ ‘Jack Reacher’ Producer Was ‘Definitely A Little Nervous’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Producer Nick Santora’s had no problem reaching into Hollywood’s past for some of his inspiration lately. His re-imagined version of The Fugitive recently premiered, and he’s also working on a TV series based on the Jack Reacher books and films. When we spoke to Santora, he admitted that he’s felt a little anxiety about taking on projects with built-in reputations, but that he’s got enough faith in himself to feel like he can do justice to the properties. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nick Santora)

The Fugitive is currently streaming on Quibi, while Jack Reacher is in production for Amazon Prime Video, though no premiere date has been set.

Related articles

‘The Batman’ Director Thinks The Film’s Feel...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Batman: Year Two was a well-received story arc for the Batman comic book franchise in the late 1980s. And it will apparently factor heavily...
Read more

The CW To Simulcast 2020 ‘VMAs’

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
MTV announced that it has added The CW Network to its simulcast of the 2020 VMAs on Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET, making it available...
Read more

What Will Be New In ‘Kelly Clarkson...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Season 2 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning talk show host Kelly Clarkson, will premiere on Monday, Sept....
Read more

When Ben Affleck Became Batman, He Was...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Ben Affleck will not be part of the Batman franchise as it moves forward (Robert Pattinson is taking over), he's not quite done...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

‘Fugitive,’ ‘Jack Reacher’ Producer Was ‘Definitely A Little Nervous’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Producer Nick Santora's had no problem reaching into Hollywood's past for some of his inspiration lately. His re-imagined version of The Fugitive recently premiered,...
Read more

‘The Batman’ Director Thinks The Film’s Feel Might Be A Little ‘Two’ Familiar

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Batman: Year Two was a well-received story arc for the Batman comic book franchise in the late 1980s. And it will apparently factor heavily...
Read more

The CW To Simulcast 2020 ‘VMAs’

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
MTV announced that it has added The CW Network to its simulcast of the 2020 VMAs on Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET, making it available...
Read more

What Will Be New In ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’s’ Season 2?

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Season 2 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning talk show host Kelly Clarkson, will premiere on Monday, Sept....
Read more

When Ben Affleck Became Batman, He Was A Bat Intimidated

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Ben Affleck will not be part of the Batman franchise as it moves forward (Robert Pattinson is taking over), he's not quite done...
Read more

New Trailers

‘The Batman’ Director Thinks The Film’s Feel Might Be A Little ‘Two’ Familiar

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Batman: Year Two was a well-received story arc for the Batman comic book franchise in the late 1980s. And it will apparently factor heavily...
Read more

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020. Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley...
Read more

Spectrum’s ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The dynamic duo is back as Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba return for the second season of the Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony Pictures Television-produced...
Read more

Why Gemma Arterton Wanted To Be ‘The King’s Man’s’ Woman

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Gemma Arterton's latest film, Summerland, was recently released straight to VOD, her next one, The King's Man, is still optimistically on the theatrical...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak