‘Fugitive,’ ‘Jack Reacher’ Producer Was ‘Definitely A Little Nervous’

Producer Nick Santora’s had no problem reaching into Hollywood’s past for some of his inspiration lately. His re-imagined version of The Fugitive recently premiered, and he’s also working on a TV series based on the Jack Reacher books and films. When we spoke to Santora, he admitted that he’s felt a little anxiety about taking on projects with built-in reputations, but that he’s got enough faith in himself to feel like he can do justice to the properties. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nick Santora)