What Will Be New In ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’s’ Season 2?

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

  • THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 3167 — Pictured in this screen grab: Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

    Season 2 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning talk show host Kelly Clarkson, will premiere on Monday, Sept. 21 and plans to return to its home at Universal Studios Hollywood.

  • For the first time ever, fans will have the chance to get a front row seat as part of the show’s virtual audience from the comfort of their own home. Season 2 will feature a combination of live and virtual interviews with some of the biggest names in film, television, music and everyday people who are agents of change in their community. The program will comply with NBCUniversal’s safety guidelines, CDC guidance and state and local orders.

  • In addition, the show will air five additional original episodes the week of Sept. 14 as a countdown for the season two launch on Sept. 21.

  • The Kelly Clarkson Show launched on Sept. 9, 2019 and stayed in original episodes all summer. The summer installment of the talk show was filmed at Clarkson’s ranch in Montana and from her home in Los Angeles. Viewers got a behind the scenes glimpse of what life is like in quarantine for Clarkson as a fellow parent working from home. Every episode featured the show’s popular Kellyoke segment, virtual interviews with a mix of celebrities and everyday people, plus a dedicated segment to help amplify underserved voices.

  • In its first year on the air, The Kelly Clarkson Show received three Daytime Emmy wins, more than any other talk show this year. Clarkson was named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

  • The Kelly Clarkson Show is the most watched new talk show in seven years, averaging more than 1.6 million viewers daily. The critically acclaimed, award-winning show became the #4 talk show in syndication behind daytime shows that have been on the air for decades, delivering the youngest audience among the Top 4.

  • The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in 100% of the country on more than 200 stations.

  • The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. Her “weekday hang” includes live performances, games and her unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting, kids and things that make her laugh her along the way.

Related articles

The CW To Simulcast 2020 ‘VMAs’

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
MTV announced that it has added The CW Network to its simulcast of the 2020 VMAs on Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET, making it available...
Read more

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

When It Comes To ‘Grey’s,’ Ellen Pompeo...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
How has Shonda Rhimes become one of TV's biggest behind-the-scenes stars of the 21st Century? Ellen Pompeo, who stars on her best-known creation, Grey's...
Read more

Someone’s In The Kitchen With Selena Gomez

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
OK, we'll admit it: When we heard there was going to be a series called Selena + Chef, we were hoping it would be...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

The CW To Simulcast 2020 ‘VMAs’

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
MTV announced that it has added The CW Network to its simulcast of the 2020 VMAs on Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET, making it available...
Read more

What Will Be New In ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’s’ Season 2?

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Season 2 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, hosted by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning talk show host Kelly Clarkson, will premiere on Monday, Sept....
Read more

When Ben Affleck Became Batman, He Was A Bat Intimidated

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Ben Affleck will not be part of the Batman franchise as it moves forward (Robert Pattinson is taking over), he's not quite done...
Read more

In Taking On ‘Bathroom Walls,’ Andy Garcia Was Focused On The Words

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In a career that now spans across six decades, Andy Garcia has had the opportunity to play a lot of interesting characters, even earning...
Read more

Lili Reinhart’s ‘Chemical Hearts’ Experience Is A Far Cry From Her High School Days

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart stars with The Walking Dead's Austin Abrams in a new film called Chemical Hearts, a romance set against the backdrop of...
Read more

New Trailers

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020. Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley...
Read more

Spectrum’s ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The dynamic duo is back as Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba return for the second season of the Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony Pictures Television-produced...
Read more

Why Gemma Arterton Wanted To Be ‘The King’s Man’s’ Woman

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Gemma Arterton's latest film, Summerland, was recently released straight to VOD, her next one, The King's Man, is still optimistically on the theatrical...
Read more

Out Of This World: Hilary Swank’s Astronaut Training For ‘Away’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
You can add Hilary Swank to the list of high-profile movie stars who've jumped on the streaming series bandwagon. The two-time Oscar winner will...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak