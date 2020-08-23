The CW To Simulcast 2020 ‘VMAs’

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

MTV announced that it has added The CW Network to its simulcast of the 2020 VMAs on Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET, making it available to an expanded broadcast audience for the first time. The iconic awards show, which this year will pay homage to New York City and its resilience, will also air across 11 ViacomCBS brands, in addition to The CW, immediately following the 90-minute “VMAs” preshow that will air exclusively on MTV.

Hosted by Keke Palmer, the star-studded awards show will feature performances by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Maluma, CNCO, among others. Additional performers to be announced at a later date.

In continuing to amplify the spotlight on New York City, MTV will expand this year’s VMAs with unprecedented access to the show.

