When Ben Affleck Became Batman, He Was A Bat Intimidated

While Ben Affleck will not be part of the Batman franchise as it moves forward (Robert Pattinson is taking over), he’s not quite done with the character yet. Affleck, who played Batman and alter ego Bruce Wayne in three films, will make one more appearance in The Flash, a spinoff from 2017’s Justice League. Deadline has reported that the film’s director, Andy Muscietti, has brought Affleck in for “a substantial role” in the movie, so it will certainly be more than just a cameo. Before his last appearance as Batman, Affleck reminisces about his first appearance, when he was hired for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. He admitted to being a little nervous about taking the character, since it had been played so well by many other actors before him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)