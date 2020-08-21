Lili Reinhart’s ‘Chemical Hearts’ Experience Is A Far Cry From Her High School Days

Riverdale’sLili Reinhart stars with The Walking Dead’sAustin Abrams in a new film called Chemical Hearts, a romance set against the backdrop of a high school newspaper. Reinhart plays the new girl in town who becomes a partner at the paper — and a romantic distraction — to Abrams as he tries to focus on getting into college. In real life, Reinhart is five years removed from high school, but she didn’t really draw on her own experiences, because she admitted she wasn’t very popular in high school.
Chemical Hearts is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.