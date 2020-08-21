In Taking On ‘Bathroom Walls,’ Andy Garcia Was Focused On The Words

In a career that now spans across six decades, Andy Garcia has had the opportunity to play a lot of interesting characters, even earning an Oscar nomination for his role in Godfather III. And it was Garcia’s love of interesting characters and stories that drew him to his latest release, Words on Bathroom Walls. It’s a comedic drama about a schizophrenic teen who tried to come to terms with his struggles, and Garcia plays a priest who gets involved in the boy’s life. Garcia told us he was happy to get involved in a movie that treated a subject like teenage mental illness in a refreshing and respectful way.
Words on Bathroom Walls is now available for streaming rental on most digital platforms.