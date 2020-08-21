Bryan Cranston Engages His Animal Instincts For ‘One & Only Ivan’

Bryan Cranston plays one of the few human characters in Disney’s new adaptation of the 2012 children’s book The One and Only Ivan. (While Cranston himself appears in the film, it also features the voices of Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan, and more portraying the film’s animal characters.) Cranston told us he was drawn to the story — both on the page and on the screen — because of the ways people will be able to both identify with and learn from its characters of all species. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bryan Cranston)