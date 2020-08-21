Bryan Cranston Engages His Animal Instincts For ‘One & Only Ivan’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Bryan Cranston as Mack in Disney’s THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN, based on the award-winning book by Katherine Applegate and directed by Thea Sharrock. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Bryan Cranston plays one of the few human characters in Disney’s new adaptation of the 2012 children’s book The One and Only Ivan. (While Cranston himself appears in the film, it also features the voices of Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan, and more portraying the film’s animal characters.) Cranston told us he was drawn to the story — both on the page and on the screen — because of the ways people will be able to both identify with and learn from its characters of all species. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bryan Cranston)

The One and Only Ivan is currently streaming on Disney+.

Related articles

When Ben Affleck Became Batman, He Was...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Ben Affleck will not be part of the Batman franchise as it moves forward (Robert Pattinson is taking over), he's not quite done...
Read more

In Taking On ‘Bathroom Walls,’ Andy Garcia...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In a career that now spans across six decades, Andy Garcia has had the opportunity to play a lot of interesting characters, even earning...
Read more

Lili Reinhart’s ‘Chemical Hearts’ Experience Is A...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart stars with The Walking Dead's Austin Abrams in a new film called Chemical Hearts, a romance set against the backdrop of...
Read more

From The Sidelines, Chris Evans Is Still...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Avengers: Endgame signaling the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, the studio is moving on to its next phase. It's a...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

When Ben Affleck Became Batman, He Was A Bat Intimidated

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Ben Affleck will not be part of the Batman franchise as it moves forward (Robert Pattinson is taking over), he's not quite done...
Read more

In Taking On ‘Bathroom Walls,’ Andy Garcia Was Focused On The Words

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In a career that now spans across six decades, Andy Garcia has had the opportunity to play a lot of interesting characters, even earning...
Read more

Lili Reinhart’s ‘Chemical Hearts’ Experience Is A Far Cry From Her High School Days

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart stars with The Walking Dead's Austin Abrams in a new film called Chemical Hearts, a romance set against the backdrop of...
Read more

Bryan Cranston Engages His Animal Instincts For ‘One & Only Ivan’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bryan Cranston plays one of the few human characters in Disney's new adaptation of the 2012 children's book The One and Only Ivan. (While...
Read more

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

New Trailers

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020. Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley...
Read more

Spectrum’s ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The dynamic duo is back as Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba return for the second season of the Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony Pictures Television-produced...
Read more

Why Gemma Arterton Wanted To Be ‘The King’s Man’s’ Woman

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Gemma Arterton's latest film, Summerland, was recently released straight to VOD, her next one, The King's Man, is still optimistically on the theatrical...
Read more

Out Of This World: Hilary Swank’s Astronaut Training For ‘Away’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
You can add Hilary Swank to the list of high-profile movie stars who've jumped on the streaming series bandwagon. The two-time Oscar winner will...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak