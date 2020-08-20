When It Comes To ‘Grey’s,’ Ellen Pompeo Loves The Unpredictable Stuff

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

GREY’S ANATOMY – ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey. (ABC/Mike Rosenthal)

How has Shonda Rhimes become one of TV’s biggest behind-the-scenes stars of the 21st Century? Ellen Pompeo, who stars on her best-known creation, Grey’s Anatomy, thinks it has a lot to do with her fearlessness when it comes to her shows’ plots and scripts. Pompeo says you don’t need to look any further than the controversial — and shocking — Grey’s episode in which Patrick Dempsey’s “Dr. McDreamy” character was killed off for proof, but she believes Rhimes’s decision ultimately made Grey’s a better show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ellen Pompeo)

While you’re waiting for the next season of Grey’s Anatomy to premiere on ABC, you can currently binge the series on Netflix.

