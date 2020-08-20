When It Comes To ‘Grey’s,’ Ellen Pompeo Loves The Unpredictable Stuff

How has Shonda Rhimes become one of TV’s biggest behind-the-scenes stars of the 21st Century? Ellen Pompeo, who stars on her best-known creation, Grey’s Anatomy, thinks it has a lot to do with her fearlessness when it comes to her shows’ plots and scripts. Pompeo says you don’t need to look any further than the controversial — and shocking — Grey’s episode in which Patrick Dempsey’s “Dr. McDreamy” character was killed off for proof, but she believes Rhimes’s decision ultimately made Grey’s a better show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ellen Pompeo)