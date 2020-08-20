Someone’s In The Kitchen With Selena Gomez

OK, we’ll admit it: When we heard there was going to be a series called Selena + Chef, we were hoping it would be Selena Gomez and the character from South Park. Then we remembered that Isaac Hayes died 12 years ago. So, unfortunately, that’s not happening. Instead, Selena + Chef teams singer (and amateur chef) Gomez with a series of special guest chefs, as she tries to learn how to make delicious dishes from a wide assortment of ethnic styles. We’ve seen her in the kitchen before, as she’s made several social media videos about her culinary adventures, but those have generally featured her goofing off with friends. So how does it compare, now that she’s working with professional chefs and trying to take it seriously? (Click on the media bar below to hear Selena Gomez)