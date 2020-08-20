Someone’s In The Kitchen With Selena Gomez

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Selena Gomez
Photograph by HBO Max

OK, we’ll admit it: When we heard there was going to be a series called Selena + Chef, we were hoping it would be Selena Gomez and the character from South Park. Then we remembered that Isaac Hayes died 12 years ago. So, unfortunately, that’s not happening. Instead, Selena + Chef teams singer (and amateur chef) Gomez with a series of special guest chefs, as she tries to learn how to make delicious dishes from a wide assortment of ethnic styles. We’ve seen her in the kitchen before, as she’s made several social media videos about her culinary adventures, but those have generally featured her goofing off with friends. So how does it compare, now that she’s working with professional chefs and trying to take it seriously? (Click on the media bar below to hear Selena Gomez)

Selena + Chef is streaming now on HBO MAX.

Related articles

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

When It Comes To ‘Grey’s,’ Ellen Pompeo...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
How has Shonda Rhimes become one of TV's biggest behind-the-scenes stars of the 21st Century? Ellen Pompeo, who stars on her best-known creation, Grey's...
Read more

‘Fear’ Is A Four-Letter ‘F’ Word Lady...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
She's an 11-time Grammy Award winner, a two-time Golden Globes winner, an Oscar winner, and a three-time Emmy nominee. She's broken boundaries in music...
Read more

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Ted Lasso’ For Season...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
On the heels of the premiere of Apple’s buzzworthy hit series Ted Lasso, the acclaimed comedy watched by fans around the world has scored...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

When It Comes To ‘Grey’s,’ Ellen Pompeo Loves The Unpredictable Stuff

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
How has Shonda Rhimes become one of TV's biggest behind-the-scenes stars of the 21st Century? Ellen Pompeo, who stars on her best-known creation, Grey's...
Read more

From The Sidelines, Chris Evans Is Still Anticipating More Marvel Adventures

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Avengers: Endgame signaling the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, the studio is moving on to its next phase. It's a...
Read more

‘Fear’ Is A Four-Letter ‘F’ Word Lady Gaga Won’t Use

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
She's an 11-time Grammy Award winner, a two-time Golden Globes winner, an Oscar winner, and a three-time Emmy nominee. She's broken boundaries in music...
Read more

Someone’s In The Kitchen With Selena Gomez

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
OK, we'll admit it: When we heard there was going to be a series called Selena + Chef, we were hoping it would be...
Read more

New Trailers

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020. Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley...
Read more

Spectrum’s ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The dynamic duo is back as Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba return for the second season of the Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony Pictures Television-produced...
Read more

Why Gemma Arterton Wanted To Be ‘The King’s Man’s’ Woman

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Gemma Arterton's latest film, Summerland, was recently released straight to VOD, her next one, The King's Man, is still optimistically on the theatrical...
Read more

Out Of This World: Hilary Swank’s Astronaut Training For ‘Away’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
You can add Hilary Swank to the list of high-profile movie stars who've jumped on the streaming series bandwagon. The two-time Oscar winner will...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak