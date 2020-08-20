NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E! From real-life hijinks to juggling football, fame and farm life, unpredictable hilarity ensues as Bradshaw and family gives viewers a peek into rural living in Oklahoma. Alongside his playful and pranking wife Tammy, entrepreneurial and talented daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his loveable grandkids, the four-time Super Bowl Champion Quarterback and true country boy finds his most important job is father to his three kids.

Take a look at the trailer. Will you be watching?