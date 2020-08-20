From The Sidelines, Chris Evans Is Still Anticipating More Marvel Adventures

With Avengers: Endgame signaling the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga, the studio is moving on to its next phase. It’s a phase that likely won’t include Chris Evans, since he gave up Captain America’s shield at the end of Endgame. But that doesn’t mean Evans isn’t excited about Marvel’s future. After Marvel brought the Infinity arc to such an epic conclusion, it left Evans convinced that the studio’s future movies, including Black Widow, The Eternals, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will live up to Marvel’s established reputation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)