‘Fear’ Is A Four-Letter ‘F’ Word Lady Gaga Won’t Use

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

She’s an 11-time Grammy Award winner, a two-time Golden Globes winner, an Oscar winner, and a three-time Emmy nominee. She’s broken boundaries in music and fashion, and she’s done it in her own inimitable, outspoken, and courageous way. Of course, we’re talking about Lady Gaga. As she’s traveled the road from performance artist to pop sensation to acclaimed actor and beyond, she hasn’t been timid about taking risks, and she’s never been afraid of failing. (Gaga’s latest chart-topper, the Ariana Grande duet Rain On Me, is an ode to perseverance.) When we spoke to Gaga, we asked her where she got that fearless streak. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lady Gaga)

Lady Gaga’s sixth album, Chromatica, is available now.

Related articles

Someone’s In The Kitchen With Selena Gomez

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
OK, we'll admit it: When we heard there was going to be a series called Selena + Chef, we were hoping it would be...
Read more

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The iconic star-maker competition series American Idol welcomes back music industry legends, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and veteran host Ryan...
Read more

Hugh Jackman & The Road To Becoming...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When The Greatest Showman was announced with Hugh Jackman in the lead role, a lot of fans wondered what they were going to get....
Read more

Stood Up In April, Billboard Music Awards...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Dick Clark productions and NBC announced that the “2020 Billboard Music Awards” has set a new date for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET live on...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

When It Comes To ‘Grey’s,’ Ellen Pompeo Loves The Unpredictable Stuff

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
How has Shonda Rhimes become one of TV's biggest behind-the-scenes stars of the 21st Century? Ellen Pompeo, who stars on her best-known creation, Grey's...
Read more

From The Sidelines, Chris Evans Is Still Anticipating More Marvel Adventures

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Avengers: Endgame signaling the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, the studio is moving on to its next phase. It's a...
Read more

‘Fear’ Is A Four-Letter ‘F’ Word Lady Gaga Won’t Use

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
She's an 11-time Grammy Award winner, a two-time Golden Globes winner, an Oscar winner, and a three-time Emmy nominee. She's broken boundaries in music...
Read more

Someone’s In The Kitchen With Selena Gomez

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
OK, we'll admit it: When we heard there was going to be a series called Selena + Chef, we were hoping it would be...
Read more

New Trailers

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Invites You To Join His ‘Bunch’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw invites you to be part of his family with his new series, The Bradshaw Bunch, premiering September 17 on E!  From real-life hijinks to juggling...
Read more

Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020. Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley...
Read more

Spectrum’s ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The dynamic duo is back as Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba return for the second season of the Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony Pictures Television-produced...
Read more

Why Gemma Arterton Wanted To Be ‘The King’s Man’s’ Woman

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
While Gemma Arterton's latest film, Summerland, was recently released straight to VOD, her next one, The King's Man, is still optimistically on the theatrical...
Read more

Out Of This World: Hilary Swank’s Astronaut Training For ‘Away’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
You can add Hilary Swank to the list of high-profile movie stars who've jumped on the streaming series bandwagon. The two-time Oscar winner will...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak