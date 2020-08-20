‘Fear’ Is A Four-Letter ‘F’ Word Lady Gaga Won’t Use

She’s an 11-time Grammy Award winner, a two-time Golden Globes winner, an Oscar winner, and a three-time Emmy nominee. She’s broken boundaries in music and fashion, and she’s done it in her own inimitable, outspoken, and courageous way. Of course, we’re talking about Lady Gaga. As she’s traveled the road from performance artist to pop sensation to acclaimed actor and beyond, she hasn’t been timid about taking risks, and she’s never been afraid of failing. (Gaga’s latest chart-topper, the Ariana Grande duet Rain On Me, is an ode to perseverance.) When we spoke to Gaga, we asked her where she got that fearless streak. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lady Gaga)