When Jack McBrayer Was At ’30 Rock,’ Worlds Collided

In a show filled with over-the-top characters, perhaps no 30 Rock personality stood out more than Jack McBrayer’s unflappably buoyant (and flamboyant) NBC page, Kenneth. Some of 30 Rock’s scenes were literally filmed at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the building that — in addition to its studios — houses NBC’s top corporate brass and, of course, plenty of real-life pages. So when the man playing the over-the-top NBC page came into contact with the real thing, did it ever get awkward? (Click on the media bar below to hear Jack McBrayer)