Sarah Jessica Parker: How ‘Sex And The City’ Became A Show For Guys, Too

During its initial six-season HBO run from 1998 to 2004, Sex and the City was required viewing for an entire generation of women, and the cast members knew it. The show was all over the entertainment magazines, talk shows, and each new episode was water cooler talk in workplaces all across the country. And then, something interesting happened — they started hearing from more and more men who had become fans of the show. Sarah Jessica Parker was surprised by the phenomenon, but then she said she started to figure it out. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Jessica Parker)