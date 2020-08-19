‘Prada’s’ High Fashion Certainly Didn’t Disappoint Anne Hathaway

When The Devil Wears Prada was nominated for two Academy Awards, one was — unsurprisingly — for its star, 21-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep. The other nomination, befitting the film’s title and theme, was for best costume design. After all, if Streep and co-star Anne Hathaway were going to be working in the world of high-fashion magazines, they and the film’s other actors certainly had to look the part. When Hathaway arrived at the set, she was like a kid in a candy store, her eyes widening as she took in all of the sartorial splendor she’d get to display during the shoot. After it was all over, Hathaway admitted there were a couple of items from that wardrobe she really wanted to keep. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anne Hathaway)