‘Prada’s’ High Fashion Certainly Didn’t Disappoint Anne Hathaway

When The Devil Wears Prada was nominated for two Academy Awards, one was — unsurprisingly — for its star, 21-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep. The other nomination, befitting the film’s title and theme, was for best costume design. After all, if Streep and co-star Anne Hathaway were going to be working in the world of high-fashion magazines, they and the film’s other actors certainly had to look the part. When Hathaway arrived at the set, she was like a kid in a candy store, her eyes widening as she took in all of the sartorial splendor she’d get to display during the shoot. After it was all over, Hathaway admitted there were a couple of items from that wardrobe she really wanted to keep. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anne Hathaway)

The Devil Wears Prada is available for streaming rental or purchase on most digital platforms, along with DVD and Blu-Ray.

