For Jared Padalecki, ‘Supernatural’ Success Started Behind The Camera

For the past year, Supernatural fans thought it would all be over by now — the show had announced that its 15th season would be its last, and the series finale would air in May. Then came the pandemic, and Hollywood shut down. While many shows simply cut their seasons short, Supernatural knew that just wouldn’t fly with its loyal viewers. After 15 years, they deserved a proper farewell and a real series finale. So Supernatural will be back this fall to finish what it started, to close out its run the way it had planned. Jared Padalecki and co-star Jensen Ackles were certainly a big part of the show’s success, but Padalecki believes the show’s true MVPs were the ones working behind the camera — the show’s producers, writers, and crew. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jared Padalecki)