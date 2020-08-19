Apple TV+ Renews ‘Ted Lasso’ For Season 2

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

On the heels of the premiere of Apple’s buzzworthy hit series Ted Lasso, the acclaimed comedy watched by fans around the world has scored a 10-episode second season set to debut next year.

The fourth episode of the sports smash comedy will premiere globally this Friday, August 21 on Apple TV+. In this week’s new episode, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) hosts the team’s annual charity benefit, where Ted stages a reconciliation between Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie (Phil Dunster).

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

The premiere and renewal of Ted Lasso follows Apple TV+ landing an historic 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations across six hit programs, including The Morning Show, Beastie Boys Story, Defending Jacob, Central Park and more, a milestone for a new streaming service in its first year.

