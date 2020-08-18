Sofia Vergara Thinks America Needs ‘AGT’ Right Now

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT — “Live Show 1” Episode 1511 — Pictured: Sofia Vergara — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

After a strange and surprising season filled with all kinds of twists and turns, including the COVID-19 pandemic and judge Simon Cowell’s broken back, America’s Got Talent is finally nearing the finish line. This week is the second round of quarterfinals, with the semifinals and finals coming up over the following two weeks. Sofia Vergara, who picked a heck of a season to be a new judge, says that with so many people still trying to stay at home due to the pandemic, the entertainment provided by AGT’s performers is more crucial than ever. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

