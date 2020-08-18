Peacock Begins A Journey At Its ‘Destination’

The Peacock has released the trailer for their new series, Departure, premiering September 17, 2020.
Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife), alongside her mentor, Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer, Knives Out) are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again. The series also stars Kris Holden-Reid (Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Liddiard (Run This Town), Tamara Duarte(Longmire), Mark Rendall (Versailles), Peter Mensah (Midnight, Texas) and Sasha Roiz (Suits).
The series looks like it has the potential to be an enjoyable watch. Check out the trailer and let us know what you think!