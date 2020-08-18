Paging Dr. Laurie, Paging Dr. Hugh Laurie

Nearly everyone who’s pursued a career in the arts, whether it’s acting, writing, dancing, playing music, etc., has had to give some thought to what their “day job” or their “Plan B” might be if things don’t pan out the way they’d hoped. As Hugh Laurie worked his way up, from England’s improvisational theater circuit to British TV shows with Stephen Fry and Rowan Atkinson to the pinnacle of his career thus far, eight seasons on the international hit medical drama House, his Plan B would have had him doing something very close to where his Plan A wound up taking him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Laurie)