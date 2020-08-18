Just For Kicks: Ralph Macchio Enjoys The ‘Karate Kid’ Debates

It’s not often that the debate over a movie lasts longer than a day, a week, or even a month. So it becomes even more of a rarity when that debate continues for decades! When it comes to the ’80s, absolutely nobody is talking about Zapped! but there’s a whole internet subculture of Karate Kid fans who still, to this day, want to argue about whether Daniel Russo followed the rules with his “crane kick” in the film’s climactic karate match. Ralph Macchio, who played the character in the original movies and their current-day spinoff series, Cobra Kai, told us he loves how people are still so passionate about the film and its characters after more than three and a half decades.(Click on the media bar below to hear Ralph Macchio)