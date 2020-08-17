The CW Announces The Return Of ‘Supernatural’ Along With Premieres of Other Fall Shows

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Supernatural -Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean and Jared Padalecki as Sam — Photo: Brendan Meadows/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The CW Network will launch its Fall 2020 primetime schedule beginning mid-September featuring a lineup of acquired programming such as DEVILS and SWAMP THING, returning original series PANDORA and THE OUTPOST as well as the highly anticipated conclusion of the long-running and beloved series SUPERNATURAL.

New series WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS makes its debut with back-to-back episodes on Friday, September 18 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT) following MASTERS OF ILLUSION (8:00-8:30pm ET/PT and 8:30-9:00pm ET/PT).

The season two premiere of the one-hour fantasy series PANDORA will air Sunday, October 4 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

Iconic DC character SWAMP THING makes its network television debut with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, October 6 (8:00-9:30pm ET/PT). The following week, SWAMP THING (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) is joined on the night by the second season debut of the reimagined fairy tales of TELL ME A STORY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

International financial conspiracy thriller DEVILS, starring Alessandro Borghi (“The First King: Birth of an Empire,” “Suburra”) and Patrick Dempsey (“The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair”) debuts Wednesday, October 7 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by an original episode of CORONER (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Fantasy adventure series THE OUTPOST returns for its third season beginning Thursday, October 8 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following the return of SUPERNATURAL for the final seven episodes of the 15-year series (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). The long-running journey of Sam and Dean Winchester reaches the end of the road on Thursday, November 19 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following a special celebration of the Winchesters and the angels and demons, the deities and monsters that have made the series so beloved on SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG WAY HOME (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

 

