It’s No ‘Secret’ Who Jerry O’Connell’s New Movie Will Appeal To

Jerry O’Connell stars with Katie Holmes in The Secret: Dare to Dream, a new movie based on the 2006 Rhonda Byrne self-help book. Of course, we’ve seen many kinds of books adapted into movies before, and O’Connell thinks that — just like other best-selling books that have become films — The Secret: Dare to Dream has a built-in audience, but can appeal to non-readers, too.
The Secret: Dare to Dream is now available for streaming rental on most digital platforms.
The CW Network will launch its Fall 2020 primetime schedule beginning mid-September featuring a lineup of acquired programming such as DEVILS and SWAMP THING, returning original series PANDORA and THE...