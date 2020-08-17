Hugh Jackman & The Road To Becoming ‘The Greatest Showman’

When The Greatest Showman was announced with Hugh Jackman in the lead role, a lot of fans wondered what they were going to get. After all, Jackman had become known for the role of Wolverine in the X-Men movies, as well as starring turns in a number of romance, fantasy, and action films. But singing in a musical? Could Jackman do that? Turns out he could — and he was exceptionally qualified for it. After graduating from an Australian performing arts school, he took to the stage in a production of Beauty and the Beast and he even appeared in a little-seen filmed version of a London stage production of Oklahoma! So when the opportunity to do The Greatest Showman came up, he couldn’t turn it down! Jackman admitted, though, that he’d never expected to do musicals in the first place. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)