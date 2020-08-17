‘Darcey & Stacey’ Get Their Turn In The TLC Spotlight

For several seasons, viewers have followed the Silva sisters, Darcey and Stacey, on the TLC reality show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Now, they’ve been spun off into their own series — appropriately titled Darcey & Stacey — following the girls and their international relationships. The sisters are thrilled that they’re getting a chance at their own show, and they told us the fact that they’re twins has always seemed to make them more interesting to people all over the world.
