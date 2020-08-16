Stood Up In April, Billboard Music Awards & Kelly Clarkson Make A New Date In October

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Season 2020 — Pictured: Kelly Clarkson  (Photo by: Joseph Cultice/NBC)

Dick Clark productions and NBC announced that the “2020 Billboard Music Awards” has set a new date for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET live on NBC. Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date.

The “2020 Billboard Music Awards,” originally scheduled to air live on NBC from Las Vegas on April 29, was postponed due to the pandemic.

As previously announced, Kelly Clarkson will return to host the event. This will mark Clarkson’s third time hosting the hugely popular award show after receiving unanimous acclaim as host in 2018 and 2019.

The “2019 Billboard Music Awards” aired on May 1 and easily won the night vs. the Big 4 network competition. The show averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8 million viewers, according to “live plus same day” ratings from Nielsen Media Research, to deliver NBC’s top-rated in-season Wednesday in 18-49, excluding Olympics, since Dec. 7, 2016.

“Billboard Music Awards” nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

The “2020 Billboard Music Awards” is produced by Dick Clark productions.

