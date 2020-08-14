Shooting With His Own Son Helped Liam Neeson With ‘Made In Italy’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Made in Italy features real-life father/son team Liam Neeson and Michéal Richardson starring in the film as a father and son. While Richardon told us he enjoyed delving into the exploration of their father/son dynamic on the screen, Neeson said that, in some ways, it actually made the film easier to shoot because of their hardwired emotional history in their real-life roles.

Made in Italy is now available for streaming rental on most digital platforms.

