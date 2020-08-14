Shooting With His Own Son Helped Liam Neeson With ‘Made In Italy’ MOVIE NEWS August 14, 2020 By Hollywood Outbreak Made in Italy features real-life father/son team Liam Neeson and Michéal Richardson starring in the film as a father and son. While Richardon told us he enjoyed delving into the exploration of their father/son dynamic on the screen, Neeson said that, in some ways, it actually made the film easier to shoot because of their hardwired emotional history in their real-life roles. Made in Italy is now available for streaming rental on most digital platforms. Share Facebook Twitter ReddIt Tumblr Pinterest Linkedin Mix Email Print Related articles Jamie Foxx Makes A Movie With A... MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - August 14, 2020 0 Jamie Foxx's new movie, Project Power, is a superhero movie with a twist -- people are able to take pills that give them superpowers,... Read more Jamie Lee Curtis Spent Her 2020 Trying... MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - August 14, 2020 0 It may not have been possible for Jamie Lee Curtis to shoot any movies in the first part of this year, but given the... Read more Why Gemma Arterton Wanted To Be ‘The... MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - August 13, 2020 0 While Gemma Arterton's latest film, Summerland, was recently released straight to VOD, her next one, The King's Man, is still optimistically on the theatrical... Read more Thanks To Crichton, Steven Spielberg Saw ‘Jurassic’... MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - August 13, 2020 0 With Hawaii affected less than other filming locations, shooting for Jurassic World: Dominion has resumed, putting the film -- the conclusion of the Jurassic... Read more Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Share article Facebook Twitter ReddIt Tumblr Pinterest Linkedin Mix Email Print Latest articles Jamie Foxx Makes A Movie With A ‘Powerful’ Premise MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - August 14, 2020 0 Jamie Foxx's new movie, Project Power, is a superhero movie with a twist -- people are able to take pills that give them superpowers,... Read more Even Bear Grylls Needs To Get Away From Getting Away From It All Sometimes TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - August 14, 2020 0 As if his name wasn't already distinctive enough, Bear Grylls has made a name for himself as one of the world's most prominent survivalists... Read more Shooting With His Own Son Helped Liam Neeson With ‘Made In Italy’ MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - August 14, 2020 0 Made in Italy features real-life father/son team Liam Neeson and Michéal Richardson starring in the film as a father and son. While Richardon told... Read more Jamie Lee Curtis Spent Her 2020 Trying To Make A ‘Camp’ Classic MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - August 14, 2020 0 It may not have been possible for Jamie Lee Curtis to shoot any movies in the first part of this year, but given the... Read more Spectrum’s ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - August 13, 2020 0 The dynamic duo is back as Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba return for the second season of the Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony Pictures Television-produced... Read more New Trailers Spectrum’s ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - August 13, 2020 0 The dynamic duo is back as Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba return for the second season of the Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony Pictures Television-produced... Read more Why Gemma Arterton Wanted To Be ‘The King’s Man’s’ Woman MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - August 13, 2020 0 While Gemma Arterton's latest film, Summerland, was recently released straight to VOD, her next one, The King's Man, is still optimistically on the theatrical... Read more Out Of This World: Hilary Swank’s Astronaut Training For ‘Away’ MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - August 12, 2020 0 You can add Hilary Swank to the list of high-profile movie stars who've jumped on the streaming series bandwagon. The two-time Oscar winner will... Read more When The New ‘Bell’ Rang, Elizabeth Berkley Was Quick To Answer MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - August 11, 2020 0 Zack Morris of Saved by the Bell is now Governor of California? Well, we've heard stranger things in real life. But that's just one... Read more ‘The Boys’ Is Succeeding At Exceeding Star Karl Urban’s Expectation MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - August 10, 2020 0 The production team behind The Boys knows a thing or two about how to make shows with staying power -- after all, showrunner Eric... Read more