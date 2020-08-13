Why Gemma Arterton Wanted To Be ‘The King’s Man’s’ Woman

While Gemma Arterton’s latest film, Summerland, was recently released straight to VOD, her next one, The King’s Man, is still optimistically on the theatrical release schedule for next month. The King’s Man is a prequel to the Kingsmen films, focusing on a character only referred to in the first two movies, Ralph Fiennes’ Arthur Asquith, Duke of Oxford. Arterton is also a newcomer to the Kingsmen series, but she was excited about the idea of working with Fiennes and Kingsmen writer/director Matthew Vaughn.