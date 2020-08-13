Thanks To Crichton, Steven Spielberg Saw ‘Jurassic’ As A Story To Dino For

With Hawaii affected less than other filming locations, shooting for Jurassic World: Dominion has resumed, putting the film — the conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy and the sixth Jurassic movie overall — on track for its theatrical release date next summer. Of course, the history of the franchise dates back 30 years to 1990, when Steven Spielberg and Universal Studios won a bidding war over the Michael Crichton novel before it was even published. And to this day, Spielberg credits the author’s ideas and words for making the Jurassic world really come alive. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)

The first three Jurassic Park films are currently streaming on Netflix. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled for a June 11, 2021 release.

