Spectrum’s ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

By Hollywood Outbreak

The dynamic duo is back as Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba return for the second season of the Jerry Bruckheimer and Sony Pictures Television-produced series, L.A.’s FINEST on Wednesday, September 9 when all 13 episodes drop On Demand.

“Our strategy at Spectrum Originals has always been to carefully curate quality programming for our audience and serve as an entertainment destination,” said Katherine Pope, head of Spectrum Originals. “It’s going to be an action-packed fall, as fans and soon-to-be-fans of our flagship series L.A.’s FINEST will be able to binge seasons one and two in their entirety, free and on demand.  Then later in the fall we will drop all eight-episodes of the gripping series TEMPLE lead by the wildly talented Mark Strong. ”

This fall viewers can catch up on all of Spectrum Originals content including, MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES the intense anthology series chronicling one of the largest manhunts on U.S. soil; the popular limited series revival, MAD ABOUT YOU; PARADISE LOST a Southern gothic mystery series, starring Josh Hartnett; two seasons of SIDE GAMES (TODO POR EL JUEGO) and the high-octane street racing series, CURFEW. All series are currently available exclusively to Spectrum video subscribers free (and without ads) On Demand.

