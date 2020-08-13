‘Smash’ & Grab: How Katherine McPhee Landed Her Primetime Part

By Hollywood Outbreak

American Idol alumni have been able to capitalize on their fame in plenty of different ways. Obviously, several of them — like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Daughtry — have gone on to chart-topping music careers. Jennifer Hudson famously parlayed her Idol exposure into an Oscar-winning movie career. Katharine McPhee tried going the music route at first, but the results were disappointing — she was dropped by her label after underwhelming sales of her debut CD. So she decided to go the acting route. In 2012, she was able to find a project that combined her two passions, winning a role as an aspiring Broadway actor/singer on the NBC series Smash. Though it was only on for two seasons, the show was critically acclaimed, earning six Emmy nominations, and McPhee garnered great reviews, especially for some of her show-stopping musical numbers. Prior to the show’s debut, she talked to us about the excitement of winning the role, especially since the series was produced by a Hollywood legend, Steven Spielberg.


Smash is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

