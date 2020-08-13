Pitt & DiCaprio Knew Tarantino’s Take On ‘Hollywood’ Would Be Special

At this year’s Academy Awards show, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was ubiquitous, with 10 nominations, including Best Picture and acting nods for its two stars, Brad Pitt (who won) and Leonardo DiCaprio. While the film’s story (especially its ending) proved to be incredibly polarizing, there’s no debating that it was a stunning piece of work from writer/director Quentin Tarantino. It was a script that Pitt and DiCaprio seized upon from their first readings, recognizing the film’s potential. When we spoke to the two stars, they were in complete agreement about the things they thought made the movie so special. (Click on the media bar below hear Lenoardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt)