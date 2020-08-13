New ‘Fugitive’ Series Shot From A Whole New Angle (Of Angels)

The original The Fugitive TV series was set in the small town of Stafford, Indiana. For the 1993 Harrison Ford/Tommy Lee Jones movie, the action was moved to Chicago. But for the new 2020 incarnation of the show, Los Angeles serves as the backdrop for its new story and new characters. Series showrunner/writer/producer Nick Santora told us he’d originally had a different location in mind for the show, but now that he’s seen the results, he’s beyond pleased with how his crew has come through in the City of Angels. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nick Santora)