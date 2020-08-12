With ‘This Is Us,’ This Is The Best Time Of Mandy Moore’s Career

Mandy Moore’s career has been full of interesting opportunities and dream jobs. When she was only 15 years old, she went out on the road twice, as the opening act for N*SYNC and then the Backstreet Boys, as her first three albums went either gold or platinum. She transitioned seamlessly into acting, winning raves for her early roles in films like The Princess Diaries and A Walk to Remember. But she’d never experienced anything quite like the This Is Us phenomenon. The show, currently waiting to begin shooting on its fifth season, has been a ratings juggernaut and a critical favorite, earning Moore acclaim in the form of both Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations. And these days, Moore unapologetically acknowledges that This Is Us is undoubtedly the highlight of her career to date. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mandy Moore)