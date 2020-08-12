Out Of This World: Hilary Swank’s Astronaut Training For ‘Away’

You can add Hilary Swank to the list of high-profile movie stars who’ve jumped on the streaming series bandwagon. The two-time Oscar winner will be starring in Away, a sci-fi drama about a woman who leaves her family on Earth for a three-year space mission. Throughout her career, Swank has put in a lot of hours training for the professions she’d be playing, whether it was boxing for Million Dollar Baby or flying for Amelia. So we asked Swank what kind of training she did to play an astronaut, and what did she think of it? (Click on the media bar below to hear Hilary Swank)