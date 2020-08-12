No Kidding: Christian Bale Thought Heath Ledger’s ‘Dark Knight’ Joker Was Perfection

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When The Dark Knight was released as a sequel to Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins in 2008, it received universal acclaim for its writing, directing, and performances. The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards — no small feat for a superhero movie — and Heath Ledger won the Oscar posthumously for his portrayal of The Joker. Christian Bale, who starred in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy as Bruce Wayne/Batman, told us Nolan’s approach to the material was perfectly in sync with Ledger’s acting sensibilities. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)


The Dark Knight is currently streaming on HBO MAX.

 

