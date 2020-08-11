When The New ‘Bell’ Rang, Elizabeth Berkley Was Quick To Answer

Zack Morris of Saved by the Bell is now Governor of California? Well, we’ve heard stranger things in real life. But that’s just one of the new scenarios presented by the Saved by the Bell reboot that will be coming to NBC’s new Peacock streaming service. Several of the original cast members — including Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and of course, Mark-Paul Gosselaar — will be back in regular or recurring roles, as their characters’ offspring now make up part of the student body at Bayside High. After Fox’s 90210 misfire last year, it would have been understandable if the cast members had apprehensions about bringing the show back in a new incarnation, but Berkley says that as soon as she heard the pitch, she was all in. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Berkley)