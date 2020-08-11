‘Tron’ Star Never Thought It’d Be Big In The 21st Century

When Tron was first released in 1982, it was a box-office disappointment. Despite glowing four-star reviews from America’s reigning movie critics, Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel, audiences were seemingly turned away by the movie’s too-cool-for-the-room technological veneer. Of course, time has a way of eventually making cutting-edge technology feel mundane, and after Tron’s glossy cybersheen had faded, people finally began to realize it was a pretty cool movie, which is why it became a big enough cult hit to eventually warrant a sequel — Tron: Legacy — as well as a TV show. Now comes word that Jared Leto will be starring in and producing a third Tron movie, with director Garth Davis attached, so Tron fans have something to look forward to in the not-too-distant future. Bruce Boxleitner, who starred in the original film and Legacy, readily admits he never could have imagined Tron becoming as legendary as it has.(Click on the media bar below to hear Bruce Boxleitner)
Both Tron and Tron: Legacy are streaming now on Disney+.